Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.53 Per Share

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.25. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 64.43 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.93).
