Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.53 Per Share

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.25. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 64.43 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.93).

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

About Troy Income & Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.