Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 6.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.60. 206,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,000,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Trupanion Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

