Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

PRU stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

