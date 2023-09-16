Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 475 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FCX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

