Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.07.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $528.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.68. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.