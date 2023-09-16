Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

