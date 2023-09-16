Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $277,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.