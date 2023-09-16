Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $412,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

