Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 711 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $278.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

