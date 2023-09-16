Tsfg LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.