Tsfg LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

