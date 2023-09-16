TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 90.9% in August

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TSR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of TSRI opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

