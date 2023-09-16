TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Update

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,699 shares in the company, valued at $324,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,814.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,163 shares of company stock worth $845,908. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,321,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 472,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,141,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 175,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.41. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

