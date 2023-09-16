TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

SMIF opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.94) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.00). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.17 million and a P/E ratio of -942.50.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Wendy Dorey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,327.49). In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Sharon Parr acquired 24,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £18,003 ($22,529.10). Also, insider Wendy Dorey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,327.49). Insiders have acquired 65,254 shares of company stock worth $4,729,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.