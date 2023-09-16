U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 44,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

