UBS Group Begins Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.87.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,111 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,902,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 969,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.