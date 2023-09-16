Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $413.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.