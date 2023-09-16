Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.76. 116,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 604,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,023 shares of company stock worth $394,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

