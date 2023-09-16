Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Unilever were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

