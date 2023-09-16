United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Up 109.1% in August

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

