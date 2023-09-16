United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $177.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $190.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.30.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.48. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

