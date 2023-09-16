United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $180.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.30.

UPS stock opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.48. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

