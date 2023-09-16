United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 499.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $452.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.69 and a 200-day moving average of $412.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.23 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

