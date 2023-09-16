UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 275.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $486.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.55 and its 200-day moving average is $486.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

