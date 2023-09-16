Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

NYSE:UHT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $620.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $171,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

