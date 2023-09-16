Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:UHT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $620.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Realty Income Trust
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.