Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . 13,137,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 6,312,861 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on UEC shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.54 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,792 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 773,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

