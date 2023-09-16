Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,818,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,712% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Uranium Royalty Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.
