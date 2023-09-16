VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

