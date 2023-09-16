Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. 3,888,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

