Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,104,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,970,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,103. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

