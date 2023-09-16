Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 158,293 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 615,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

