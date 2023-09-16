Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.683 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 313.9% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

