Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 286.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 264.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVOO opened at $86.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

