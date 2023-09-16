Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

