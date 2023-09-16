Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

