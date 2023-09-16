Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 347577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Specifically, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,478 shares of company stock worth $3,552,939. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.