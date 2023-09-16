Verity & Verity LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.97 and its 200 day moving average is $213.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.