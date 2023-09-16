Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after buying an additional 1,167,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,883 shares of company stock worth $7,785,258 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.