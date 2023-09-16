Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Viad from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $585.48 million, a PE ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Viad has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $38.69.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viad will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

