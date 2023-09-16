Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 748.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

