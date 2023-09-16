Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) CFO Timothy A. Johnson Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

