Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Rajat Taneja Sells 15,800 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.