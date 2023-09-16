Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Visa comprises 8.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $209,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 115,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

