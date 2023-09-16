Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Spence Asset Management’s Largest Position

Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 7.7% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

