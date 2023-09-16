Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Visteon by 19.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Visteon by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Visteon by 844.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Visteon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

