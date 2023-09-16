Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading 22.2% Higher

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 241,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,266% from the average session volume of 17,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

