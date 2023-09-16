Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading 22.2% Higher

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 241,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,266% from the average session volume of 17,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Vital Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Energy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.