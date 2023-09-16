Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $446.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,613.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

