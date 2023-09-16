voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
voxeljet Price Performance
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
