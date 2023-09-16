W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

WPC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.68 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

