Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

WBA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. 21,730,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,484,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

